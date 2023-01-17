 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets to interview Darrell Bevell for offensive coordinator job

By John B
Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Jets will interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The news was reported by Ian Rapoport.

This news is no great surprise. Bevell was one of the first speculated candidates for the job. He and Robert Saleh both coached on Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle in the early 2010s.

Bevell has plenty of experience running offenses. He has served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Seahawks, Lions, and Jaguars over the course of his long career. In this time he coached quarterbacks like Brett Favre, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and Trevor Lawrence (admittedly during Lawrence’s inconsistent rookie season).

The word that comes to mind with Bevell is “average.” If you don’t believe me, check out his record running offenses. If you add up his body of work, the offenses he has run have collectively been right at the league average in points scored and yards gained.

The Jets might have a bit of competition for Bevell’s services.

