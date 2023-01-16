 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets offensive coordinator interviews have begun

The Jets are looking for a new play-caller.

The New York Jets have indicated they intend to cast a wide net on their offensive coordinator search. The team has begun the process of interviewing candidates.

Patullo and Brady worked together on Frank Reich’s coaching staff with the Indianapolis Colts for three years. Both men have since moved to the Eagles. Patullo is the passing game coordinator. Brady was hired by the Eagles as an offensive consultant in November after the Colts fired him as offensive coordinator. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni served as Colts offensive coordinator working with both men before he was hired by Philadelphia last year.

The Jets are expected to interview numerous other candidates so there will be options beyond the Reich/Sirianni tree. With the Eagles having a bye in the Playoffs, this was the week their coaches had free to interview for openings. Other candidates will get their chance to impress the Jets in the days ahead.

