Bengals vs Ravens Game Thread

The NFL playoffs Wild Card Weekend continues today with a Sunday tripleheader. In the nightcap the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens come into this game having lost three of their last four games. Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with an injury very early in the game six games ago and the Ravens have been struggling on offense ever since. In those six games the Ravens have averaged just 12.5 points per game on offense, and they have not scored more than 17 points in any of those six games. Nonetheless, the Ravens somehow managed to win three of the six games, due largely to a suffocating defense that held opponents to 16 points or less in five of the last six games.

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game red hot, winners of their last eight straight games. The Bengals lost to the Ravens in Baltimore early in the year, but they avenged that loss with a convincing victory over the Ravens the last week of the regular season. The Bengals have scored 20 or more points in eight straight games and in 13 of their 16 games this year. Against a Ravens team that can’t score without Lamar Jackson under center that bodes well for a Bengals win in the rubber match.

It’s the Bengals and the Ravens to close out an NFL tripleheader in the Wild Card Round on Sunday night. Use this thread to comment on the game.