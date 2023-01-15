Bills vs Dolphins Game Thread

The NFL playoffs Wild Card Weekend continues today with a Sunday tripleheader. In the early afternoon game the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins come into this game losers of five of their last six games. Their lone victory in that stretch was a season ending win over the New York Jets to clinch the last AFC wild card spot. The Dolphins have three wins this season against winning teams, including an early season victory over the Bills. When Tua Tagovailoa was healthy the Dolphins were a formidable team. However, Tagovailoa has battled concussions repeatedly this season and the Dolphins have struggled in his absence. With Tagovailoa out for this game this looks like an uphill battle for the Dolphins to keep this game close.

The Buffalo Bills come into this game winners of seven straight games and looking like a Super Bowl favorite. The Bills have scored 30+ points in each of their last three games, and they have allowed 23 or less points in four of their last five games. While any team can win on any given Sunday, there is little reason to expect a Dolphins team without its starting quarterback will be able to stay with this juggernaut Bills team. This one doesn’t look like it should be close.

It’s the Bills and the Dolphins in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon. Use this thread to comment on the game.