Good morning Gang Green Nation! The San Francisco 49ers got the 2023 NFL playoffs off and running with an impressive blowout of Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks yesterday. The 49ers scored their 11th straight victory, and they look like a formidable contender to win it all this year. I look forward to the day we can say the same about the Jets.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in January:

Andrew Crane - Jets interview Eagles' Kevin Patullo, request Patriots' Nick Caley for OC position

Andrew Crane - Ex-Jets OC Mike LaFleur 'expected' to join Rams staff

ESPN - 2023 NFL offseason: Key free agents, draft notes, predictions

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Could Sign EDGE Bryce Huff to Multiyear Deal

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Adding Bills Coach Joe Brady

Michael Obermuller - Jets Interview Eagles’ Kevin Patullo for OC Job: Report

Dylan Tereman - Just How “Wide Net” is the Search to Find the Jets Next Offensive Coordinator?

Glenn Naughton - Reported List of Jets OC Candidates Surprisingly Thin on Experience or Success

Glenn Naughton - Sauce Garnder’s Dominant Rookie Season Punctuated with All-Pro Honors Along with Williams and Mosley

Justin Fried - 11 coaches connected to the NY Jets' offensive coordinator job

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'monitoring' a potential Lamar Jackson trade, per report

Benjamin Jacob - Final NY Jets rookie stock report for the 2022 NFL Draft class

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Rumored OC candidates, All-Pro honors, Jets failed Zach Wilson

Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner enrolling in classes, plans to graduate in summer

Billy Riccette - Jets to interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for OC

Billy Riccette - Jets interview Eagles pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo for OC

Billy Riccette - The Jets are eligible to appear on Hard Knocks in 2023

Billy Riccette - Deep down, there’s a Jets playoff mandate from Woody Johnson

James Kratch - More good Jets news: They might be on ‘Hard Knocks!'

Matt Musico - Jets' Woody Johnson provides media with hilariously out-of-touch quote

Ryan Honey - Jets offensive coordinator candidates: Frank Reich, who else?

James Kratch - Jets should make run at Bill O’Brien, stick it to Bill Belichick, Patriots

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.