Jaguars vs Chargers Game Thread

The NFL playoffs Wild Card Weekend continues tonight with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in the nightcap of a Saturday NFL doubleheader.

The Los Angeles Chargers come into this game winners of four of their last five games. However, the Chargers have just one win all year against a winning team, a tight win over the Miami Dolphins. Now the Chargers try to win on the road in the playoffs, missing Mike Williams at wide receiver. They still have star quarterback Justin Herbert, veteran receiver Keenan Allen, and star running back Austin Ekeler, which should give the Chargers enough firepower on offense.

The Jaguars finished the season on a five game winning streak, including a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars beat three playoff teams this season, including a 38 - 10 road blowout of the Chargers. Trevor Lawrence, now in his 2nd season in the NFL, just began to come into his own this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Travis Etienne at running back, Christian Kirk in the slot, and Evan Engram having a career year at tight end, the Jaguars offense is starting to cook, and the defense has been rapidly improving. We’ll see if that is enough to beat a tough Chargers team for the second time this year.

It’s the Jaguars and the Chargers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night. Use this thread to comment on the game.