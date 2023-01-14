Jets Fans Prefer a Proven Veteran at Quarterback in 2023

The 2022 season ended in disappointment for the Jets in no small part because of the quarterback position.

Big changes at the most important spot on the field are likely on the horizon. In a press conference the other day, team owner Woody Johnson hinted that the team might be active trying to bring in a pricy veteran quarterback this offseason.

On the final installment of SB Nation Reacts of the season, we asked Jets fans their opinion of what the team should do at quarterback this offseason. Just around two-thirds said they want either Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo, the two proven veterans most likely to be on the market this year. There was a preference for Carr over Garoppolo. Perhaps most notably, only 4 percent wanted a Draft pick to start, indicating a clear preference for a proven option.

Interestingly, Jets fans are still confident about the team’s future. 80 percent of fans we polled expressed optimism about the franchise’s direction after the 7-10 season in 2022. That means confidence actually increased after the season ending loss to the Dolphins.

Perhaps an increase is logical. Most of the season fans have been responding to the most recent game played. After Week 18 it’s easier to take stock of the full season just completed.

