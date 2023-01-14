Good morning Gang Green Nation! Quinnen Wiliams and Sauce Gardner were both named first team All Pro by the AP recently. It was the first time in more than a decade the Jets had multiple All Pro players. The lack of such difference makers has been a glaring weakness for so long, marking the team’s long playoff drought. The fact that the Jets now have two such players, and both are still young, with many great seasons likely ahead of them, may mark a turning point for this franchise. Sure, there are still holes, the most urgent of which is at the most important position in the game, quarterback. But a draft like the Jets had in 2022, and an infusion of young difference makers, bodes well for the future. If the team can find a competent quarterback, good times may be just around the corner.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in January:
Henry McKenna - Tom Brady? Jimmy G? Eight QBs Jets should consider for 2023
John Pullano - DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner Named First-Team All-Pro Selections
Antwan Staley - Robert Saleh, Jets to cast 'wide net' for new offensive coordinator
Antwan Staley - Jets' Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner named first-team All-Pro
Antwan Staley - Frustrated Woody Johnson says Jets need to solve offensive woes
Andrew Crane - Jets' Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner named first-team All-Pro
Ryan Glasspiegel - Steve Young: Jets failed Zach Wilson with 'tough love' approach
Brian Costello - Jets' Woody Johnson not mandating playoffs from Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas
Brian Costello - Jets' Woody Johnson: Ousting Mike LaFleur was Robert Saleh's call
Michael Obermuller - Jets Connected to QB Aaron Rodgers & OC Nathaniel Hackett
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: New York Interested in Patriots Coach for OC
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Encouraged to Pursue Georgia Coach Todd Monken
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Bears Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick for Draft Haul
Nick Ferraro - Looking at the Jets QB Options
Brandyn Pokrass - LaFleur's Departure in the Jets' Offseason
Justin Fried - Colin Cowherd is seemingly hearing Derek Carr to the NY Jets rumors
Craig Epstein - 3 final takeaways from the NY Jets 2022 season
Justin Fried - Frank Reich is 'on the list' of potential NY Jets OC candidates
Billy Riccette - Jets doing their homework on Bills QBs coach Joe Brady
Billy Riccette - Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner named First-Team All-Pro
Billy Riccette - Woody Johnson says there is no playoff mandate but wants to win
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Improvement in these 2 areas will take the defense to an even greater level
Ryan Moran - New York Jets' Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner receive First Team All-Pro Honors
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Reasons why moving on from Mike LaFleur was the correct decision
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: A look ahead to 2023 draft picks, opponents
Jim Cerny - Quinnen Williams: What Jets star may earn in contract extension
Jonathan Alfano - Perfect Derek Carr trades Jets must offer Raiders
Jim Cerny - Jets' biggest disappointments from 2022 NFL season
Jim Cerny - Robert Saleh teases Jets' 'aggressive' QB plan in 2023
Jim Cerny - Jets owner drops eye-opening take on 2023 playoff mandates for Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Which position other than QB will the Jets spend the most on in free agency this year?
-
74%
O-line
-
0%
Tight end
-
0%
Running back
-
0%
Receiver
-
3%
D-line
-
8%
Linebacker
-
0%
Cornerback
-
12%
Safety
Loading comments...