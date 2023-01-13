Three Jets named to AP All Pro teams: Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and CJ Mosley

It comes as little surprise, but a pair of Jets have been named to the AP’s All Pro First Team. They are defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Williams and Gardner become the first Jets non-special teamers to make the All Pro First Team since Jamal Adams in 2019. The honors are well deserved.

For Williams it is his first All Pro selection. The defensive lineman had a breakout fourth season in the league as he recorded 12 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, and 28 quarterback hits. He finally looked like the star the Jets were hoping for when they took him third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

This was also Gardner’s first All Pro selection (obviously since he was a rookie). The cornerback was a shutdown corner from the moment he set foot on the field. Gardner is the first Jets corner to make All Pro since the legendary Darrelle Revis.

In a more surprising twist, CJ Mosley was named to the AP’s All Pro Second Team at linebacker. Much like Mosley’s Pro Bowl selection a few weeks back, this feels largely based on past reputation. Mosley performed nowhere near the level of his best days as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Linebacker was one of the few weak links on defense for the Jets in 2022, and Mosley was a reason why. His lack of speed was a problem for the Jets in the open field on a weekly basis.