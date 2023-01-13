New York Jets Offensive Coordinator Candidate Rumors: Nick Caley, Marcus Brady, Brian Johnson, Joe Brady

The Jets are looking for a new offensive coordinator. Rumors are the team will cast a wide net. Robert Saleh himself indicated the search could last several weeks as the Jets try to figure out what they want their offensive identity to be.

Rumored candidates continue to get buzz.

A few strong candidates for #Jets OC position, though it will be a wide-ranging search and other names will emerge:

-- #Patriots TE coach Nick Caley

-- #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson

-- Former #Colts OC Marcus Brady — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

Another name you should tack on Jets coach Robert Saleh’s OC list that I forgot to mention the other day: Bills QBs coach Joe Brady. They’re doing their homework on him. https://t.co/68sneZR7Fx — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2023

Joe Brady is an interesting name. Just two years ago the Jets interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy that went to Robert Saleh. It isn’t that long ago he was viewed as one of the hottest young offensive minds in the league. After his time at LSU during which Joe Burrow developed into a Heisman Trophy winner and the top overall pick in the NFL Draft, Brady was one of many coaches to be called “the next Sean McVay.”

Brady’s star has fallen considerably over the last two years after a subpar stint on Matt Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers as Sam Darnold failed to develop on his watch.

Caley’s name appearing on the search comes a bit out of nowhere. If the Jets brought in any coach to implement a system similarly intricate to New England’s, it would be another sign the team is likely to go after a proven veteran quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom began their careers with the Patriots and know the scheme well, could be logical targets. Derek Carr, who had a down year in Josh McDaniels’ system might be less likely.

Marcus Brady would bring an interesting perspective. He spent his entire professional playing career and most of his coaching career in the CFL before going to the Colts in 2018. He was just hired by the Eagles as an offensive consultant.

Johnson is also on the Eagles staff. The 35 year old has only a single year of NFL coaching experience as Eagles quarterbacks coach. He spent the bulk of his young career in the college ranks. It would be an interesting move for the Jets to hire a coach with so little experience after moving on from LaFleur.

There are likely to be more candidates who emerge in the days and weeks ahead.