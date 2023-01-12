Jets fire most of their offensive coaching staff

A day after offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur left the New York Jets, reports have leaked that numerous position coaches from the offensive side of the ball are also departing. That was confirmed by head coach Robert Saleh Thursday.

The #Jets are parting ways with OL coach John Benton, per source. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

#Jets QB coach Rob Calabrese will be out as well per source https://t.co/loaQxbXBTD — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 12, 2023

Robert Saleh the #Jets WR coach job is open (meaning Miles Austin is gone).



Will have to fill OC, WR and OL coach jobs.



Otherwise, the rest of the offensive staff is returning. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

Calabrese seemed to be a likely departure. It is unclear how much blame he deserves for Zach Wilson’s failure to develop, but the position coach almost always pays the price when it happens.

Benton is a bit of a sympathetic figure in my book. I’m not sure any offensive line coach could have constructed a functioning unit when the line was reshuffled every other week due to injuries. Still, the offensive line coach typically is part of constructing the scheme. A new offensive coordinator likely would need his own guy in there.

Austin just got a one-year suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. We can probably guess that is the reason for the change. Usually a team would not move on from the position coach of a potential Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson).