Jets Fire Most of Their Offensive Coaching Staff

A day after offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur left the Jets, reports have leaked that numerous position coaches from the offensive side of the ball are also departing.

The #Jets are parting ways with OL coach John Benton, per source. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

#Jets QB coach Rob Calabrese will be out as well per source https://t.co/loaQxbXBTD — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 12, 2023

Robert Saleh the #Jets WR coach job is open (meaning Miles Austin is gone).



Will have to fill OC, WR and OL coach jobs.



Otherwise, the rest of the offensive staff is returning. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

Calabrese seemed to be a likely departure. It is unclear how much blame he deserves for Zach Wilson’s failure to develop, but the position coach almost always pays the price when it happens.

Benton is a bit of a sympathetic figure in my book. I’m not sure any offensive line coach could have constructed a functioning unit when the line was reshuffled every other week due to injuries. Still, the offensive line coach typically is part of constructing the scheme. A new offensive coordinator likely would need his own guy in there.

Austin just got a one year suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. We can probably guess that is the reason for the change. Usually a team would not move on from the position coach of a potential Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson).