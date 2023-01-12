 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Fire Most of Their Offensive Coaching Staff

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A day after offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur left the Jets, reports have leaked that numerous position coaches from the offensive side of the ball are also departing.

Calabrese seemed to be a likely departure. It is unclear how much blame he deserves for Zach Wilson’s failure to develop, but the position coach almost always pays the price when it happens.

Benton is a bit of a sympathetic figure in my book. I’m not sure any offensive line coach could have constructed a functioning unit when the line was reshuffled every other week due to injuries. Still, the offensive line coach typically is part of constructing the scheme. A new offensive coordinator likely would need his own guy in there.

Austin just got a one year suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. We can probably guess that is the reason for the change. Usually a team would not move on from the position coach of a potential Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson).

