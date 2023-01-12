Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets and Mike LaFleur mutually parted ways yesterday. Mutually parting seemingly implies that Woody Johnson wanted MLF gone, while JD/Saleh were probably on the fence about it. Regardless of whether MLF is being used as a scapegoat, there’s little reason to keep him given how the offense has performed during his tenure. The NFL is a results oriented league, and the Jets offense has been a terrible unit. More specifically to this year, they are pretty much the reason the team missed the playoffs. The issues surrounding QB certainly didn’t help, but there’s little excuse for the output given by the offense to end the season. A change is probably best, and hopefully the team is able to bring in a good OC. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Alex Smith - Jets part ways with OC Mike LaFleur after two seasons

Ryan Dunleavy - Mike LaFleur, Jets part ways after two seasons

Andy Vasquez - Jets parting ways with OC Mike LaFleur after late-season collapse

Michael Nania - NY Jets are 'mutually parting ways' with OC Mike LaFleur

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets Chose to Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur

Justin Fried - NY Jets made the wrong decision firing OC Mike LaFleur

Michael Nania - Top options for NY Jets to replace Mike LaFleur at OC

Connor Hughes - Jets End-of-Season Mailbag: What positions must be addressed this offseason?

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' season doomed by what-ifs

Jack Bell - HC Robert Saleh Says Loss of Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker Was Devastating

David Wyatt-Hupton - Salary Cap Flexibility

John Pullano - LB C.J. Mosley Calls Season a 'Stepping Point' for Green & White

Nick Faria - How are Jets affected by Roquan Smith’s $100 million extension?

Caroline Hendershot - Quinnen Williams Wants to Be a Jet ‘For Years to Come’

SNY - D.J. Reed on playing alongside Sauce Gardner all season: 'He's just different'

Russ Heltman - Watch: New York Jets Cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Treats Teammates, Special Guest To Rookie Dinner

Ethan Greenberg - Justin Hardee Named to NFLPA All-Pro Team

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.