Early Jets Offensive Coordinator Candidates

The Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Mike LaFleur.

Albert Breer lists some of the expected candidates for the job.

Tough for Jets HC Robert Saleh parting with OC Mike LaFleur—but this was a matter of both seeing the writing on the wall. LaFleur had opps elsewhere, so time to go.



Saleh will cast a wide net for new OC. Some names: Darrell Bevell, Brian Johnson, Kevin Patullo, Pep Hamilton. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2023

Patullo might be a familiar name to Jets fans. He worked as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016 under Todd Bowles and Chan Gailey. He is currently the Eagles passing game coordinator.

Johnson is also on the Philadelphia staff as the quarterbacks coach.

Hamilton was the Texans offensive coordinator this year. A veteran coach, Hamilton has ties to the Jets having worked on Herman Edwards’ staff in 2003 and 2004. He was also a reported candidate for the team’s offensive coordinator opening in 2013 that ultimately went to Marty Mornhinweg.

Bevell has also been around the NFL for quite a while. This year he was quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins, but he is best known for a seven year stint as Seahawks offensive coordinator where he worked with a young Russell Wilson. His path cross with Robert Saleh on that coaching staff.

As Breer notes, the Jets seem poised to cast a wide net so there will likely be many more candidates before a hire is made.