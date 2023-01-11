Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur agree to part ways

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will not return to the team in 2023 per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Jet and OC Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways. pic.twitter.com/yszByaBUB4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

A report broke this morning that the Jets had fired LaFleur which was refuted by multiple beat writers. It did appear that the team was looking at moving on from the offensive coordinator who had become a lightning rod for the team’s offensive struggles.

While this is phrased as a mutual parting of ways, it certainly has the feel of a firing. That phrasing does allow LaFleur to save a bit of face.

It seems like LaFleur will have no problem landing on his feet.

Several teams have inquired about Mike LaFleur and #Jets coach Robert Saleh has allowed him to seek other opportunities. NYJ needs a new OC. https://t.co/oG88S4lGYP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

The offensive coordinator frequently pays the price when a young quarterback fails to develop. That is certainly the case here as Zach Wilson failed to take a step forward in year two. It is a lot easier to get rid of the offensive coordinator than it is the quarterback, although Wilson’s days in New York could very well be numbered.

You could argue this move is justified, but I would say how Jets upgrade quarterback this offseason will have a lot more relevance to their 2023 outcome than changing offensive coordinators will.