There are conflicting reports about Mike LaFleur’s job status

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s work drew scrutiny as the team had one of the worst offensive performances of 2022 and failed to score a touchdown in its final three games.

LaFleur’s job status seemed to be stable after he made it through Black Monday without a change. However, on Wednesday Aaron Wilson reported the Jets and the offensive coordinator have parted ways.

#Jets parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to league sources

He ran their offense the past two seasons after previous stint as #49ers passing game coordinator @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 11, 2023

However, a number of Jets beat writers have refuted this report.

Mike LaFleur has NOT been fired, sources tell @snytv. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 11, 2023

Mike LaFleur has NOT been fired as #Jets offensive coordinator, per source. The report out there is inaccurate.



The team is still deliberating. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 11, 2023

Time will tell who is correct.

The beat writers are closer to the team. Of course, three years ago a number of beat writers memorably mocked rumors from national reporters that Mike Maccagnan was on the verge of being fired after the Draft. Those rumors ended up being accurate.

All of this is to say we should stay tuned. It certainly doesn’t sound like LaFleur is on completely firm ground even if his fate is yet to be sealed.