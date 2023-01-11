 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

There are conflicting reports about Mike LaFleur’s job status

By John B
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s work drew scrutiny as the team had one of the worst offensive performances of 2022 and failed to score a touchdown in its final three games.

LaFleur’s job status seemed to be stable after he made it through Black Monday without a change. However, on Wednesday Aaron Wilson reported the Jets and the offensive coordinator have parted ways.

However, a number of Jets beat writers have refuted this report.

Time will tell who is correct.

The beat writers are closer to the team. Of course, three years ago a number of beat writers memorably mocked rumors from national reporters that Mike Maccagnan was on the verge of being fired after the Draft. Those rumors ended up being accurate.

All of this is to say we should stay tuned. It certainly doesn’t sound like LaFleur is on completely firm ground even if his fate is yet to be sealed.

