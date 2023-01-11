Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I know I’ve been hard on Zach Wilson this season - particularly because I believe that top 5 picks should come out of the gate strong, regardless of position - but his failures seem to reflect some issues in the coaching staff itself as well. Wilson has had a myriad of injuries since coming into the NFL, with little time to re-establish his footing before being put back in the starting lineup. Personally, I think rushing Wilson back in the lineup caused the coaching staff to forego fixing some of the issues Wilson has. With the Jets likely getting a veteran QB to start 2023, perhaps the team can take more time to fix Wilson’s mechanics and help him develop. Hopefully that could lead to him eventually being what he was drafted to become - the Jets franchise QB. With that, here are your links to your NY Jets.

