Jets Make No Coaching Changes; Quinnen Williams Wants a Payday | Podcast

The 2022 season is over for the New York Jets. The team finished its season with the Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The day after that defeat came locker clean out day.

This day coincides with Black Monday, the day on the NFL calendar that sees the most firings of coaches and front office members. Changes in the days ahead are still possible, but one day into the offseason the Jets have signaled no major changes.

Beyond that, Quinnen Williams addressed the media and indicated he wants a new contract sooner rather than later. The Jets also got a bit of good injury news from a pair of players coming off season ending ailments.

On today’s podcast we break down the key points from clean out day for the Jets and look forward to the offseason.

