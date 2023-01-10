Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets had their end of year press conference yesterday. While the shared sentiment was disappointment, there was also a sense of hope going forward; one that with a young group of players should lead to results in the years to come. If that’s to happen, though, the Jets need to strike while the iron is hot and land a competent quarterback. Zach Wilson has said he’s going to try and make whoever comes in struggle to surpass him on the depth chart, but given his play in the past two seasons that shouldn’t take longer than a week for whomever comes in to start ahead of Wilson. That’s not to put Wilson down, but more the truth about where things stand as of right now. Let’s hope the Jets can turn this ship around quickly. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

