Jets open as three-point underdogs vs Dolphins

The New York Jets are coming off another loss, their 5th in a row, this one coming in a dismal Jets performances as the Jets were dominated by the Seattle Seahawks, 23 - 6. Mike White was ineffective, inaccurate and indecisive all game, leading an inneffectual Jets offense that never gave the team a chance. The Jets defense could not stop a nosebleed in the first half as the Jets fell behind by double digits early and never got back into the game. It was one of the worst all-around Jets performances in some time. The loss was the Jets’ seventh loss in their last nine games as the Jets finished their epic second half of the season collapse and were eliminated from playoff contention.

The loss to the Seahawks guaranteed the Jets would once again finish the season with a losing record. The Jets have not finished the season with a winning record since 2015. Now the Jets head to Miami to close out the season, and who really cares if they win or lose?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets open as 3 point underdogs on the road against the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. Frankly, with the Dolphins playing for a playoff spot and the Jets playing for nothing, that 3 point spread on the road seems like it may be giving the Jets too much credit.

While a Jets victory is certainly possible here, if Mike White plays anything like he played this Sunday, the Jets are likely to get dominated. Even if White is not so bad, I just don’t see the Jets beating the Dolphins in Miami. Of course, if Tua Tagovailoa is not available due to his concussion issues, that might give the Jets a better chance, but I’m picking the Dolphins in this game.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +140/Miami Dolphins -165.

The Over/Under for the game is 41.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?