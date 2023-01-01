SNF: Ravens vs Steelers Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 17. Tonight the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the playoff picture starts to come into focus both these teams come into this game competing for a playoff spot. The Ravens are still in the running for the NFC North crown, while the Steelers are clinging to faint wild card hopes.

The 7-8 Steelers come into this game hot, winners of four of their last five games. The Steelers’ only loss in that stretch was at home to this same Baltimore Ravens team a few weeks ago. The Steelers have turned their season around with defense. They have allowed 17 points or less in six of their last seven games. Not coincidentally, five of those games were Steeler wins.

The 10-5 Ravens limp into this game missing their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson has missed the last three games, and he will be out again tonight. With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley will get his 4th straight start under center. With Hunter at quarterback the last three games the Ravens’ offense has collapsed, scoring a total of just 46 points combined over the last three games. Only a stifling Ravens’ defense has prevented a losing streak.

Without Lamar Jackson under center for the Ravens these two teams are well matched. The Steelers have won four of the last five matchups between these two teams. I expect the Steelers to make it five out of six tonight. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.