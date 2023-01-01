Final Score: Seahawks 23, Jets 6

In the New York Jets’ 16th game of the 2022 season, on a cloudy, mild day in Seattle Washington, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Jets, 23 - 6, completing the Jets’ epic collapse to close the 2022 season. The Jets are now mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, a record string for a Jets team that has seen more than its fair share of futility over the years.

After a first half in which the Jets got behind by double digits early and closed the half down by 11 at 17 - 6, an offensively challenged Jets team was a long shot to come back and pull out a victory in this do or die game. The Jets defense was completely ineffective for the 2nd straight week in the most crucial moments of this season, and the offense was its usual no show self.

The Jets opened the third quarter on offense and moved down the field before stalling just inside Seattle territory. A missed 57 yard field goal attempt gave the Seahawks great field position at their own 47 yard line, and you just got the sense this wasn’t going to be the Jets’ day.

The Seahawks then put together a drive that ended in a 31 yard field goal and a 14 point Seahawks lead at 20 - 6. You could feel the Jets’ season slipping away.

The Jets then went three and out on their next drive. A Braden Mann classic shanked punt gave the Seahawks excellent field position near midfield as nothing seemed to be going right.

The Seahawks failed to score, but the Jets went three and out and as the 3rd quarter drew to a close the Seahawks were closing in on another score that would all but end the Jets’ hopes. A few plays later a 41 yard Seahawks field goal attempt sailed wide and the Jets still had a glimmer of life. However, thus far the Jets had given fans little reason to believe they could put together two touchdown drives in the little more than 12 minutes remaining in this game.

That glimmer of life didn’t last. After an exchange of punts, Mike White airmailed a terrible pass that was picked off by the Seahawks. Several plays and several minutes later the Seahawks kicked a short field goal to go up by 17 points at 23 - 6 with less than six minutes remaining in the game. Down three scores, the game was over for the Jets, barring a miracle. Alas, no miracle was in the cards.

The loss to the Seahawks completes an epic Jets collapse in the 2nd half of the season. After beginning the campaign with a 6-3 record and challenging for the AFC East lead, the Jets have now lost six of their last seven games. When the games got bigger, the Jets got smaller. We now enter a 12th straight offseason without a Jets playoff berth. With the loss the Jets go to 7-9 on the season. Now the Jets move on to a meaningless season finale in Miami next week.

It is a painful way to end a season that began with such promise.

I’ll provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game later on. In the meantime leave your comments on this travesty of a Jets game below.