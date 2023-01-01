Jets vs Seahawks Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Seattle Seahawks is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Seahawks, 17 - 6.

The Jets opened the game on defense and promptly had disaster strike. Kenneth Walker sprinted 60 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later Geno Smith hit tight end Colby Parkinson in the end zone for a lightning quick 7 - 0 Seahawks lead.

The Jets took over at their 25 on the following drive. Mike White led the Jets deep into Seahawks territory before getting picked off on a terrible throw targeting Denzel Mims.

On the ensuing drive the Seahawks marched right down the field before settling for a short field goal and a double digit lead midway through the 1st quarter. In a game the Jets desperately need, they couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start.

The Jets then put together a nice drive before settling for a 44 yard field goal, bringing the score to 10 - 3 in favor of the Seahawks as the first quarter neared an end.

On the ensuing Seahawks possession the Seahawks went right down the field again, meeting only token resistance against a Jets’ defense that should be better. The Seahawks closed out the 1st quarter knocking on the door with a first and goal. A few seconds into the 2nd quarter the Seahawks punched it in on Geno Smith’s 2nd TD pass of the game as the Seahawks had their way with a Jets defense giving a poor performance for the 2nd straight week. With the Jets staring at a 14 point deficit early in the 2nd quarter it was beginning to look like an end to the Jets’ playoff hopes.

The Jets then went on a long drive but had to once again settle for a 44 yard field goal and a 17 - 6 deficit midway through the 2nd quarter. At this point neither defense had shown any ability to prevent the opposing offense from moving the ball effectively. The difference in the game thus far was a Mike White interception and the Jets settling for field goals while the Seahawks scored touchdowns.

On the next Seahawks’ possession the Jets finally got a stop as a John Franklin-Myers sack resulted in a Seahawks three and out. The ensuing punt gave the Jets great field position at their own 43 as they tried to get back into this game. Unfortunately the Jets squandered the opportunity to cut into the Seahawks’ lead as they turned the ball over on downs at the Seahawks’ 39 yard line.

Neither team scored the rest of the half. The Jets ended the first half by fumbling the ball away, a fitting play for a team that appears to be fumbling away its final chance at a playoff spot.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Seahawks by 11 points at 17 - 6.

Enjoy the second half everyone.