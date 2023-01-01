It’s week 17 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are on the road in Seattle, Washington to take on old friend Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks.

This game is a must win for the Jets. Win and the Jets are still alive in the AFC wild card race. They then would have the opportunity to take on the Miami Dolphins in the last game of the regular season, with a wild card berth on the line, assuming the New England Patriots lose or tie at least one of their final two games. Lose today against the Seahawks and the Jets will be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, regardless of the outcomes of any other games.

It’s put up or shut up time for the New York Jets. Just as it should be in January. For all intents and purposes, for the Jets the playoffs start right here, right now. Every remaining game is an elimination game. Time to see what this team is made of. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.