NFL Week 17 Early Afternoon Games Open Thread

This New Year’s Day Sunday in the NFL features a bunch of early afternoon games.

In the one game that matters to the Jets’ playoff chances, the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa out for this game with a concussion. Tua being sidelined hurts the Jets, as the Jets need the Patriots to lose or tie one of their final two games for the Jets to have any chance to make the playoffs. A Dolphins loss here does not help the Jets, but a Patriots loss or tie would set up a win and you’re in game for the Jets in the final week of the regular season, provided the Jets can manage a victory today against the Seatle Seahawks.

In other early afternoon action, the 8-6-1 New York Giants host the 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts in a win and you’re in game for the Giants; the 2-12-1 Houston Texans host the 7-8 Jacksonville Jaguars; the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles look to clinch the NFC East title against a 6-9 New Orleans Saints team still in the hunt for the NFC South crown; the 12-3 Kansas City Chiefs try to keep pace for the AFC #1 seed against a lifeless 4-11 Denver Broncos team; the 3-12 Chicago Bears try to play spoiler against a 7-8 Detroit Lions team still clinging to playoff hopes; the 6-9 Carolina Panthers square off against the 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game crucial for both teams’ NFC South title hopes; the 6-9 Cleveland Browns try to kill off the 7-7-1 Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes; the 5-10 Atlanta Falcons take on the 4-11 Arizona Cardinals in a battle of cellar dwellers; and the 11-4 San Francisco 49ers, who have already clinched the NFC West title, look to improve their playoff seeding against a 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders team.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever games catch your fancy.