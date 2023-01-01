Jets vs Seahawks Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road in Seattle, Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks today. The game starts at 4:05 pm EDT.

The weather in Seattle will be fairly mild for this time of year. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be negligeable at 0 - 5 mph out of the south to start the game, shifting to the southeast, then to the east as the game progresses. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year, in the mid 40s throughout the game. Relative humidity will be high, in the low to mid 80s throughout the game. There will be a small chance of showers, around 5 -10%, throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a fairly mild afternoon for fans and players alike on the first day of January, 2023. Fans will need to bundle up a bit, but temperatures will not be harsh. For the players, neither the temperatures nor the winds nor the slight risk of showers should have much of an effect on the game.

Enjoy the game everybody.