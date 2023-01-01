Jets vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

CBS has a doubleheader this week while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Colts at Giants early on CBS

Vikings at Packers late on CBS

Jets at Seahawks late on FOX

.......................................

Kickoff time for the game between the Jets and the Seahawks is scheduled for 4:05 pm Eastern. Take note of that as you are likely accustomed to late kickoffs being at 4:25.

Chris Myers and Robert Smith will call the game for FOX. The Jets are 2 point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game has a fairly limited broadcast footprint, as could be expected from a regional game in the late time slot. Much of the Northeast and Pacific Northwest will see this one. Go to 506sports.com to see whether you will get the game. If the FOX affiliate in your area will not be broadcasting then game, you will need to turn to DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. Subscriptions to a streaming version of the product are available for students and people who live in apartments where a satellite dish cannot be installed.

The entire nation will see Steelers at Ravens tonight on NBC and Bills at Bengals tomorrow night on ESPN.

