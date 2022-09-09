77% of Jets Fans Are Confident in the Team’s Direction Entering the Season

It’s time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

Each week through the season we will ask Jets fans for their confidence level in the team and other questions.

In the past these questions have been e-mailed to those who signed up for a mailing list. This year we are planning to have a weekly post on the site with the poll so you can’t tell me, “I was never asked,” anymore when the results are rolled out.

As we start the 2022 season, 77% of Jets fans expressed confidence in the team’s direction.

It should be noted that this poll was posted on Wednesday, a particularly trying day for Jets fans. That was the day the team announced that Zach Wilson will miss at least three games with a knee injury.

This is a lower rating than this time last year but roughly equal with the 75% confidence rating the Jets had at this point in 2020.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.