Podcast: Jets Season Preview With Ian Eagle, Part 1

Joining me on today’s podcast is Ian Eagle.

Of course, Ian is the preseason play-by-play voice of the Jets on local broadcasts. He also calls AFC games throughout the year on CBS. Ian is kind enough to stop by annually at the end of preseason to offer his insight into the Jets.

Among the topics Ian and I discuss today are the general mood around the team, Robert Saleh’s public handling of the news around Zach Wilson’s injury, expectations for Zach, the confidence level the team has in Joe Flacco, the high hopes for Breece Hall, offensive line concerns, and the hierarchy in the receiving game for the Jets.

This is the first in a two part series with Ian. I will conclude things with a special Saturday podcast episode tomorrow.

Thanks for listening and/or watching. You can subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found.