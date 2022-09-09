Duane Brown Out Sunday for the Jets vs. the Ravens

The Jets have officially ruled left tackle Duane Brown out for Sunday’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He also might be heading to injured reserve.

Jets ruled out OT Duane Brown for Sunday’s opener vs. the Ravens due to a shoulder injury and are not ruling out the idea that he ultimately will have to go on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2022

To say this whole situation is baffling would be an understatement.

Brown signed with the team in the middle of training camp after Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury. It took him some time to get on the practice field. He played only 21 preseason snaps, all in the finale against the Giants.

Out of nowhere Brown appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury. He missed practice. Robert Saleh made no mention of the injury when he spoke to the media earlier in the day.

It isn’t clear exactly when Brown suffered this injury. There wasn’t much of a chance for him to get hurt based on his light workload. (I don’t even have a picture of Brown in a Jets uniform to publish with this article.)

George Fant will slide back to left tackle, while rookie Max Mitchell will get the start at right tackle.