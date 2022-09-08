 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duane Brown Being Evaluated for a Shoulder Injury

By John B
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The big injury news yesterday for the Jets was that quarterback Zach Wilson will miss at least the first three regular season games.

There was another major development that did not generate as much discussion. Recently signed left tackle Duane Brown missed tackle with a shoulder injury. Head coach Robert Saleh did not address it when he spoke with the media on Wednesday. He did speak about it on Thursday, although he did not offer a ton of insight.

The full injury report is below for the Jets and the Ravens from Thursday.

It also seems worth noting that George Fant, the current starter at right tackle who would presumably slide back to left tackle in the event Brown can’t go, was limited at practice himself. So was backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott.

We will wait to see the final injury report of the week on Friday which could provide greater insight on Brown’s status for Baltimore.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...