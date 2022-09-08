Duane Brown Being Evaluated for a Shoulder Injury

The big injury news yesterday for the Jets was that quarterback Zach Wilson will miss at least the first three regular season games.

There was another major development that did not generate as much discussion. Recently signed left tackle Duane Brown missed tackle with a shoulder injury. Head coach Robert Saleh did not address it when he spoke with the media on Wednesday. He did speak about it on Thursday, although he did not offer a ton of insight.

LT Duane Brown is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, per Saleh. He didn’t practice yesterday, not practicing today.



Ominous news. Their new $20 million tackle might not make the first game. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 8, 2022

The full injury report is below for the Jets and the Ravens from Thursday.

It also seems worth noting that George Fant, the current starter at right tackle who would presumably slide back to left tackle in the event Brown can’t go, was limited at practice himself. So was backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott.

We will wait to see the final injury report of the week on Friday which could provide greater insight on Brown’s status for Baltimore.