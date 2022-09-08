Podcast: Zach Wilson Out, Jets-Ravens Talk With Kevin Oestreicher

Today we have our first Crossover Thursday podcast of the new season. I join Kevin Oestreicher, the host of Locked On Ravens to discuss the Week 1 matchup on Sunday between the Jets and the Baltimore Ravens in the Meadowlands.

The Jets provided some negative news yesterday as Robert Saleh announced Zach Wilson will miss at least the first three games of the season with the knee injury he suffered in the preseason opener. On top of that, Duane Brown’s status for the game was thrown into question as the starting left tackle missed practice with a shoulder injury.

Kevin and I discuss key developments such as these along with the matchups both teams will look to exploit. The Jets will need some of their most important players to really step up if they want to pull off an upset.

Thanks as always for watching/listening. Locked On Jets is now on YouTube.