New York Jets Flight Connections 9/8/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. News on Zach Wilson’s injury timetable finally arrived, and it’s not good news. The second year quarterback will be out until at least Week 4, with head coach Robert Saleh stating that it was more than just the knee for the logic behind that date. With that, the bust rumors have once again begun to start, and the drama in New York finds it’s home within the New York Jets yet again. In Wilson’s absence, Joe Flacco will take over the starting duties, in what I can guess is a decision based on the potential short leash that Saleh and company could have if this season doesn’t go as planned. It’ll be an interesting one to say the least. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 1 Jets vs. Ravens

David Wyatt-Hupton - Baltimore Defence

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh: Lamar Jackson is 'ultimate' challenge

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Wednesday

Andy Vasquez - Jets injury report: More offensive line concerns before Week 1 matchup vs. Ravens

SNY - Coach Saleh shares an update on Zach Wilson's injury: Set to miss Jets' first three games

Connor Hughes - Why Zach Wilson went from Week 1 'possibility' to out until at least Week 4, and what's next

Randy Lange - Jets QB Zach Wilson Had a Feeling His Knee Wouldn't Be Ready for Ravens

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Zach Wilson plummets in latest QB rankings

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson must prove he’s learned this big lesson when he returns from latest knee injury

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson won’t be back anytime soon as Jets turn to Joe Flacco

Garrett Stepien - Zach Wilson opens up about injury, Joe Flacco starting for Jets vs. Ravens

Eric Allen - Joe Flacco Will Start at QB vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson to Miss First Three Games

Jack Bell - QB Joe Flacco Hopes He Can Bring Out the Best in the Young Jets

Brian Costello - Jets' Joe Flacco prepared for 'extra crazy feelings' vs. Ravens

SNY - Jets QB Joe Flacco shares emotions about starting Week 1 against his former Ravens team | Jets News Conference

David Ricuito - Greg Zuerlein looking to break the NY Jets kicker curse in 2022

Ethan Greenberg - Big Deal: Reflections on Three of a Kind That Top the Jets' '22 Draft

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.