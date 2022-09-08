Rams vs Bills Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 1. The NFL is back! Tonight the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

This looks like a great matchup on paper. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions. They feature a top quarterback in Matthew Stafford and the league’s top wide receiver last year in Cooper Kupp. The defense is anchored by the best defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald. An excellent young head coach in Sean McVay rounds out the Los Angeles package. This is a well balanced, deep, tough football team well positioned to make another deep run in the playoffs this season.

The Bills are widely looked at as the deepest, best team in the AFC, if not the NFL, and a Super Bowl favorite. The Bills feature one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Stefon Diggs. They also feature last year’s top rated defense, as well as a top young head coach in Sean McDermott.

This game has the potential to turn into an instant classic, with stars all over the field for both teams on both sides of the ball. What a great way to kickoff the 2022 NFL season.

John has submitted his pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysite. He likes the Rams, taking the points in the rare game when the defending champions are Week 1 home underdogs.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.

Enjoy!