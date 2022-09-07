Duane Brown Misses Jets Practice With a Shoulder Injury

The first injury report of the regular season came out for the Jets on Wednesday. Head coach Robert Saleh ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson for the first three games of the regular season when he spoke to the media.

Saleh, however, did not mention anything about the status of left tackle Duane Brown. Wednesday afternoon the Jets revealed the veteran missed practice with a shoulder injury once the injury report came out.

We will need to monitor Brown’s status as the week progresses. With the immobile Joe Flacco at quarterback for the Jets, pass protection will be important.

The other starting tackle for the Jets, George Fant, also made the injury report. He was limited with a knee injury. So was cornerback DJ Reed.

A number of key Ravens were also limited. They were running back JK Dobbins, cornerback Marcus Peters, and tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The teams will also release injury reports Thursday and Friday.