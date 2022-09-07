Podcast: Breaking Down Ravens vs. Jets With Michael Nania

The Jets open the 2022 season this Sunday as they host the Baltimore Ravens at the Meadowlands.

Joining me on today’s podcast is our old friend Michael Nania of jetsxfactor.com. We discuss the matchup.

There are a number of ways in which Baltimore presents challenges for the Jets. The Jets roster is improved for this season, but one area that hasn’t gotten much better on paper is run defense. Baltimore enters this game with a unique offensive style predicated on the run game. Can the Jets hold up?

On the offensive side of the ball the Jets might be without their starting quarterback. Zach Wilson’s status is unclear. We discuss what Joe Flacco could bring and how the Jets could move the ball against the Ravens defense.

