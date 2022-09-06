2022 Jets Captains: Zach Wilson, CJ Mosley, Justin Hardee

The Jets have announced their captains for the 2022 season.

Zach Wilson is the captain on offense. CJ Mosley gets the honor for the defense. Justin Hardee is the special teams captain.

There are no great surprises here. The starting quarterback is almost always a captain in the NFL. Wilson served the role in his rookie year, and there was little doubt he would again.

Mosley has been a respected locker room leader since he arrived in New York. He was immediately voted a captain in his first season upon arriving in 2019 and was again last year after opting out of the 2020 season. He was known for his leadership going back to his days in Baltimore.

Like Mosley and Wilson, Hardee was also a 2021 captain of the Jets. While technically listed as a cornerback, Hardee is a pure special teamer. Some viewed him as a bubble player as cutdown play approached, but his skills in the game’s third phase and his standing in the locker room clearly made an impact.