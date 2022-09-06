Podcast: Expectations for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is the most important player on the Jets franchise.

His status for Week 1 is a bit up in the air, but the Jets have big hopes for their young quarterback. This is an important season for Zach. His rookie season was plagued with inconsistency. The Jets are looking for a big step forward in year two.

On today’s podcast I discuss Zach’s expectations for the upcoming season. There are three areas in particular I think he needs to show progress. It isn’t as simple as saying he needs to play it safe or be aggressive. There is a balance any quarterback needs to strike to be effective. Finding that balance will be key.

Thanks for listening/watching. Locked On Jets is on YouTube and wherever else you get podcasts. The show is available for free. If you enjoy it, subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up.