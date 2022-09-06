New York Jets Flight Connections 9/6/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After being in the dark on the Zach Wilson front, we finally received an update from head coach Robert Saleh. It turns out that Zach Wilson could have a chance to play on Sunday, but considering he has yet to actually practice, I think this is more talk than anything else. On top of that, the New York Jets themselves shouldn’t rush Wilson onto the field until he’s ready. Rust isn’t a concern of mine, but re-injury is. Considering this is already the second time Wilson has injured the same knee, it would be wise for the Jets to use caution. If they truly believe Wilson is the future - and I think that clock is starting to tick down - then they need to do their best to make sure he’s always put in the best situations. We’ll see how it all works out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Game Week

Vitor Paiva - The NY Jets have a clear path to upsetting Ravens

Michael Nania - 2 major advantages the NY Jets have over the Baltimore Ravens

David Wyatt-Hupton - Sauce Gardner vs. Rashod Bateman is the key duel of Jets-Ravens

Andy Vasquez - The big questions for the Jets, including Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh, as Week 1 vs. Ravens arrives

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB for Ravens Game on Wednesday

Phillip Martinez - Jets’ Zach Wilson could play Week 1 against Ravens, decision coming Wednesday

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson workout makes Week 1 start vs. Ravens ‘possible,’ but that comes with risk

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets must protect Zach Wilson, start Joe Flacco Week 1

Max Goodman - New York Jets Should Not Start QB Zach Wilson in Week 1 Against Baltimore Ravens

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season

Charlie Voelker - Who Are the 10 New York Jets You Need To Know For This Season

Tzvi Machlin - Anonymous NFL Coach's Comment On Elijah Moore Going Viral

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Corey Davis primed for bounce-back season after strong summer

Jack Bell - Jets LT Duane Brown: ‘We’ll Write Our Own Story This Year’

SNY - Quinnen Williams talks 2022 expectations, better grasp of defense, being a 'young' veteran | Jets News Conference

Ethan Greenberg - Jets’ 2022 Captains: Zach Wilson, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets safety Jordan Whitehead reobtains favorite jersey number

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott; Release RB Zonovan Knight

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.