Updating which ex-Jets made their current team’s roster - Part II (NFC)

With final cuts out of the way, and the dust settling following a round of waiver claims and practice squad signings, it’s now time to review where former Jets players who are now on other teams have ended up.

There’s way more ex-Jets players than usual that figure to have big roles on other teams which once again begs the question as to whether this is a sign of the Jets’ improved depth and ability to find NFL talent or does it mean they keep evaluating their players wrongly and getting rid of some of the better ones?

We looked at AFC players earlier this week and now we review NFC players.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Giants:

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will be a defensive leader again, although there is talk that his contract will be re-worked. Joining him on defense are linebacker Austin Calitro after his pick-six of Joe Flacco on Sunday and safety Jason Pinnock, who was claimed on waivers from the Jets after final cuts.

Practice Squad: Davis Webb

Cuts: Keelan Doss, Eric Smith

Washington:

Linebacker Milo Eifler was a surprise for the Commanders, as he made their initial roster. He had a tackle for loss in the last preseason game. Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was claimed on waivers from the Jets after final cuts.

Practice Squad: Jon Toth

Cuts: Matt Cole

Cowboys:

Tarell Basham is the only ex-Jet on the Cowboys’ 53 having played a good rotational role at defensive end last season. They have no kicker, though, so Brett Maher could also end up in that role having been signed to the practice squad.

Practice Squad: Brett Maher, Dakoda Shepley

Cuts: Kyron Brown

Injured Reserve (season ending): Ian Bunting

Eagles:

The Eagles didn’t have any ex-Jets on their team but opted to sign one of their cuts to the practice squad.

Practice Squad: La’Mical Perine

Cuts: None

Packers:

The Packers, however, still don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster or injured reserve.

Bears:

The Bears have had more ex-Jets than anyone and, surprisingly, seven of them ended up on their main roster.

Kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales were always likely to return to their role and tight end Ryan Griffin and quarterback Trevor Siemian looked like good bets to lock down reserve roles, especially after Griffin’s touchdown catch at the weekend.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Mike Pennel were more surprising inclusions, though, while tight end Trevon Wesco was claimed after final cuts to round out this group.

Practice Squad: Trevon Coley

Cuts: Jeremiah Attaochu

Injured Reserve (season ending): Dakota Dozier, Javin White

Vikings:

The only ex-Jet likely to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster was Jesse Davis who was listed as a starter on the offensive line. However, they traded him to Pittsburgh.

Practice Squad: Parry Nickerson

Cuts: Nate Hairston

Lions:

The only ex-Jet to make Detroit’s team was receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond, who had a solid season with them last year.

Practice Squad: Jarrad Davis

Cuts: Godwin Igwebuike

Bucs:

Zach Triner, who began his career with the Jets, retains his job as the long snapper and will, perhaps surprisingly, be joined on the 53-man roster by wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: Vyncint Smith, Rashard Robinson

Falcons:

None of the Falcons’ ex-Jets made the roster, but they did claim Chuma Edoga from the Jets after final cuts.

Practice Squad: Anthony Firkser

Cuts: Corey Ballentine, Jonotthan Harrison

Saints:

The Saints were expecting Demario Davis and Marcus Maye to be key defensive players this season, although that might be up in the air after news of Maye’s arrest broke on Thursday.

Practice Squad: Josh Andrews

Cuts: Derrick Kelly, Chris Herndon, Sharif Finch

Panthers:

Robby Anderson will start at wide receiver for the Panthers this year, although he has been banged up in preseason. Offensive lineman Patrick Elflein and linebacker Frankie Luvu could also start and Andre Roberts will be the primary kick returner. They also added kicker Eddy Pineiro recently.

Sam Darnold lost his battle to win the starting quarterback role and then suffered a high ankle sprain so he’ll start the year on injured reserve but could be back on or after week five.

Practice Squad: Juston Burris

Cuts: None

Injured Reserve (season ending): Julian Stanford

Injured Reserve (eligible to return): Sam Darnold

49ers:

All three of the 49ers’ ex-Jets made the final roster, although defensive end Jordan Willis and tight end Tyler Kroft were released on cutdown day and then re-signed. Kerry Hyder also made it and will come off the bench at defensive end like Willis.

The 49ers also put in a waiver claim for offensive lineman Blake Hance, who had been with the Browns.

Rams:

John Wolford is the only ex-Jet on the Rams’ roster. The Rams kept both Wolford and Bryce Perkins to back up starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Seahawks:

Geno Smith was the big story in Seattle, as he won the opportunity to begin the season as the starting quarterback for his team for the first time since 2014.

Fullback Nick Bellore, safety Jamal Adams, kicker Jason Myers and defensive lineman Shelby Harris will also all start. Seattle also put in a waiver claim for Isaiah Dunn to provide depth at cornerback.

Practice Squad: Jabari Zuniga

Cuts: Dakoda Shepley

Cardinals:

Wide receiver and return specialist Greg Dortch wrapped up a roster spot in the last preseason game, where he had six catches for 64 yards and a score plus a 15-yard punt return.

Having been listed as a third stringer earlier on in camp, Kelvin Beachum is now listed as a starter again at right tackle. The Cardinals also claimed Javelin Guidry off waivers from the Jets.

We’ll be back with with an update on who made their teams’ 53-man roster before the regular season...