Updating which ex-Jets made their current team’s roster - Part I (AFC)

With final cuts out of the way, and the dust settling following a round of waiver claims and practice squad signings, it’s now time to review where former Jets players who are now on other teams have ended up.

There’s way more ex-Jets players than usual that figure to have big roles on other teams which once again begs the question as to whether this is a sign of the Jets’ improved depth and ability to find NFL talent or does it mean they keep evaluating their players wrongly and getting rid of some of the better ones?

We will split this up into two parts, looking at AFC players today and NFC players in a day or two.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Jamison Crowder made the team and should have a key role at wide receiver. On defense, defensive end Shaq Lawson also made it after making his return to the team that once drafted him in the first round.

Practice Squad: Brandin Bryant

Cuts: None

Dolphins:

Rasheem Mostert has a good chance to be the Dolphins’ lead back this season and he looked in good shape in the last preseason game as he had a 26-yard burst.

Teddy Bridgewater also made the team as backup quarterback and Thomas Morstead as punter. Defensive back Elijah Campbell was more of a surprise, though. He helped his case with a pick-six in preseason.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: Quincy Wilson, Sheldrick Redwine

Patriots:

Nick Folk locked up the kicker job again, as expected, but running back Ty Montgomery making the team was perhaps more of a surprise. He rushed for one touchdown in preseason.

Practice Squad: Harvey Langi

Cuts: None

Injured Reserve (season ending): Henry Anderson

Steelers:

Art Maulet made the Steelers roster and is listed as their starting nickleback. He’ll be joined by versatile offensive lineman Jesse Davis, who they acquired via trade from the Vikings.

Practice Squad: Hamilcar Rashed, Elijah Riley

Cuts: None

Browns:

The Browns end up with no ex-Jets on their roster, although Blake Hance was claimed by the 49ers.

Practice Squad: David Moore

Cuts: Jovante Moffatt

Bengals:

The Bengals still don’t have any ex-Jets on their team, after not having one all of last year. They did add one to the practice squad though.

Practice Squad: Domenique Davis

Cuts: None

Ravens:

The Ravens had always been planning to start Morgan Moses at right tackle, but they also added linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips on waivers from the Jets.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: Jimmy Murray

Titans:

Randy Bullock retained the role as Tennessee’s kicker. Reserve interior lineman Corey Levin also made the team after starting a couple of games at center in preseason.

Practice Squad: Trenton Cannon

Cuts: Shyheim Carter, Adrian Colbert

Colts:

The Colts are one of the three NFL teams that don’t currently have any ex-Jets on their roster or practice squad.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: DJ Montgomery

Texans:

Three ex-Jets battled for a spot at linebacker with the one who was listed as a starter ending up on the practice squad as Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman made the team. Defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour - an undrafted free agent for the Jets last season - also made the team.

Practice Squad: Kevin Pierre-Louis

Cuts: Terrence Brooks, Matt Ammendola

Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi is the only ex-Jet to make the Jaguars roster, but he’ll have a big role for them starting on the defensive interior.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: Wyatt Ray

Chiefs:

The Chiefs still don’t have any former Jets players on their team.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: None

Raiders:

A trio of ex-Jets made the Raiders’ practice squad but Keelan Cole was a surprise cut.

Practice Squad: Matthias Farley, Austin Walter, Isaiah Zuber

Cuts: Keelan Cole

Injured Reserve (season ending): Jordan Jenkins

Chargers:

The only ex-Jet who has been on the Chargers roster this year ended up on injured reserve.

Practice Squad: None

Cuts: None

Injured Reserve (season ending): Tevaughn Campbell

Broncos:

Calvin Anderson remains listed as the starting right tackle ahead of the season. Tight end Eric Tomlinson is also on the roster after being released in final cuts but re-signed the next day.

Practice Squad: Josh Johnson

Cuts: Blessuan Austin

PUP (eligible to return): Tom Compton

We’ll be back with part two in a day or two...