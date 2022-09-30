Jets Fans Want Robert Saleh But Not Joe Douglas on the Hot Seat

It is time for our latest check in on SB Nation Reacts. Each week SB Nation asks NFL fans for their opinions on their favorite team and league as a whole.

Off a disappointing loss to the Bengals, this week we asked for your views on the job status of key members of the Jets organization.

A majority of fans polled said they think Robert Saleh should be on the hot seat.

The same cannot be said of general manager Joe Douglas, however.

I have noticed through the years the Jets fanbase tends to put the majority of the blame on one end of the head coach-general manager combination. The other half tends to escape blame. John Idzik took the brunt of criticism, while Rex Ryan got more of a pass. Todd Bowles got way more blame for Jets struggles than Mike Maccagnan. Adam Gase was vilified while Joe Douglas did not get much blame for Jets woes. The pattern seems to be repeating itself with Douglas and Saleh.

Is it fair? I’d say not really. Douglas signed a lot of underperforming players. And even if you want to say Saleh is responsible, he is the general manager’s hand picked coach.

Nevertheless, Saleh seems to be taking the brunt of the criticism.

Jets fans in general seem to be in a much worse mood this week than they were coming off the miracle victory over Cleveland. Confidence in the team’s direction plummeted from 87% last week to 51% this week.

That’s actually a bit lower than the rating Week 1 after the loss to the Ravens. This Cincinnati defeat wiped out all of the good will from the Browns game and then some.

