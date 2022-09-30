Podcast: Jets vs. Steelers Preview as Zach Wilson Returns

The Jets are in Pittsburgh this weekend for a Week 4 game against the Steelers. Both teams are off to a 1-2 start. The winner of this game will feel better after a rough first three weeks. This is a chance for the Jets and the Steelers to get to 2-2. Only one can, though. The loser will be 1-3 and in a desperate situation (unless there is a tie which would leave both teams relatively unhappy at 1-2-1).

On today’s podcast I break down what I think are the key points. Zach Wilson returns to the lineup. What are expectations? Does he need to be great? Can a poor outing be excused for a rusty young quarterback? I fall somewhere in the middle. I also discuss some of the key points for the Jets on both offense and defense if they want to leave with a victory.

Thanks as always for watching/listening.