New York Jets Flight Connections 9/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Lately, communication has been a key word being used by the New York Jets and the beat. The fact of the matter is, in the second year of Robert Saleh’s tenure, communication should not be as big of an issue as it is. This is especially true for the defensive side of the ball, which was the reason why Saleh was hired as the Jets coach in the first place. That side of the ball has looked like a horror show for the most part of Saleh’s time as HC. While the talk has been good, the results haven’t been - and the team is running out of time. Eventually, the goodwill of fans will run out if things don’t change. The team needs results, and fast. Thankfully, they have a winnable matchup this week against an underwhelming Steelers team. We’ll see how it plays out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When Jets Travel to Pittsburgh to Take On Steelers

Michael Nania - 3 must-win matchups for NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 4 at Steelers - Thursday

Eric Allen - How Did Jets QB Zach Wilson Look in His First Full Practice on Wednesday?

Randy Lange - As Jets Defense Prepares to Tackle Pittsburgh, the Password Is 'Communication'

Michael Nania - NY Jets DC gives peculiar response to Quinnen Williams situation

Justin Fried - NY Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich just made a foolish comment about Quinnen Williams

Ben Krimmel - Why Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich's 'gasping for air' Quinnen Williams comments were overblown

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘not concerned at all’ about O-line issues vs. Steelers, but coaches should be

SNY - Keys to Zach Wilson's first start of his second season as Jets QB | Jets Game Plan

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Zach Wilson's Season Debut feat. Willie Colon

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets excited to see Zach Wilson make season debut

David Wyatt-Hupton - Zach Attack + Rookie Performances

Caroline Hendershot - Jets RB Breece Hall: ‘I’m Reaching My Stride’

Brian Costello - Jets' Solomon Thomas wants NFL to get rid of all turf fields

