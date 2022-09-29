Podcast: Jets-Steelers Talk With Chris Carter

Today is the weekly Crossover Thursday podcast. With the Jets in Pittsburgh ready to take on the Steelers, I join Chris Carter, the host of Locked On Steelers to break down Week 4 action between a pair of struggling teams.

The Steelers are not getting great play at the quarterback position, and they have some offensive line questions. The Jets are obviously not playing great defense. They get their own quarterback, Zach Wilson, returning to the lineup this week, but they have a significant question mark at tackle. George Fant became the third Jets tackle to go on IR this season this week. Fant had been playing through a knee injury. Conor McDermott is slated to start at left tackle. The Jets will need to figure out how to protect their young quarterback against a Pittsburgh pass rush led by Alex Highsmith.

Thanks as always for listening and/or watching the show.