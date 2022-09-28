Podcast: George Fant to IR; Weekly Mailbag

The Jets are dealing with a difficult situation at tackle. George Fant was placed on injured reserve yesterday. Fant becomes the third Jets tackle to go to the injured list. This leaves Conor McDermott in line to start as Zach Wilson returns to the lineup. That is less than ideal.

On today’s podcast we discuss the implications of the injury to Fant. There are no easy answers for the Jets. They have to try and figure out a way to make this work, though.

After discussing Fant we move onto our weekly mailbag. As always, I thank those who sent questions in. In this mailbag installment the topics include, the Jets using such a heavy rotation on the defensive line, whether they should feel good about starting 1-2 with Joe Flacco, the level of blame Robert Saleh deserves for the struggles, and more.

Thanks always for listening/watching the show.