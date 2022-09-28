 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zach Wilson to Make His First Start of the Season Sunday for the Jets vs. Steelers

The Jets starting QB was injured in preseason

By John B
Syndication: The Record Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Zach Wilson will make his first start of 2022 on Sunday at Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Wilson suffered a knee injury in the preseason opener against the Eagles. The initial timeframe provided by the Jets gave Wilson a shot to play the season opener. Prior to Week 1, the Jets revised their assessment. In the updated timeframe, this was the earliest return possible.

This comes as no real surprise. Zach did not go to injured reserve, which made him eligible to practice with the team as he recovered. The team clearly didn’t want to put him in the lineup until he could spend a full week taking first team reps. It is likely no coincidence the Jets made the announcement today. Wednesday is the day most teams begin installing their gameplan for the upcoming game.

Wilson replaces Joe Flacco who led the Jets to a 1-2 record in his three starts.

