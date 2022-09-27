Podcast: The Jets Need More From Their Free Agent Signings

The Jets are 1-2 this season.

There is no one reason for the early struggles. Some of it is due to injuries. Some of it is due to bad luck. Some of it is because the Jets have been playing Joe Flacco at quarterbacks.

Among the contributors is the lack of performance from players the team signed in free agency. We have been seeing a lot of promising things from the rookie class of 2022. Unfortunately the additions made during free agency haven’t played up to expectations with the exception of DJ Reed. Rookies can’t be expected to do it all. Older players need to start doing their share. On today’s podcast we discuss some of the underperformers so far and what they need to do to get back on track.

