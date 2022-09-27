2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Gonna Go Zach In Time

The New York Jets were out of miracles on Sunday, as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27 - 12 in a lifeless performance. There was no huge comeback. There was never a time in the second half you felt like the Jets might pull the game out. The Jets were flat-out dominated by the defending AFC Champions. Now we move on to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jets fans hope Zach Wilson can get back on the field and breathe some life into this moribund offense. How did the power rankings feel about this latest Jets loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 6 The one-win teams who probably aren’t contenders New York Jets Joe Flacco’s heroics from a week ago has worn off in time for there to be absolutely no controversy in New York about Zach Wilson’s return from injury. Garrett Wilson is the real deal, and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has a ton of talent at the cornerback position. The Jets are an improved roster from a season ago, but they’re not competitors yet.

New York Post

27. New York Jets 1-2 (22) How close are the Jets to a 0-3 start after getting trounced by the Bengals? They have held the lead for 22 seconds out of 180 minutes. If not for the miraculous two touchdowns and an onside kick recovery in a 60-second span to steal a win from the Browns, all would be lost again. Zach Wilson is expected back from injury this week.

ESPN

31. New York Jets (1-2) Week 3 ranking: 29 Team QBR: 29.1 QBR rank: 30th Zach Wilson (right knee) missed the first three games, but there’s a good chance he returns to the lineup this week. He hasn’t played since the first preseason game, so there’s bound to be rust. After an underwhelming rookie year, much is expected of the 2021 second overall pick. Wilson’s development, more than wins and losses, will determine whether the season is a success or failure. Patience is key. He should be evaluated on how he progresses over the final 14 games. Part of that is being able to stay healthy; durability has become an issue for him. Veteran Joe Flacco has filled in for Wilson throwing for 901 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the three games.

USA Today

28. Jets (23): QB Zach Wilson (knee surgery) is expected to make his 2022 debut Sunday at Pittsburgh for a team that’s lacked efficiency and explosion from the passing game despite QB2 Joe Flacco’s league-leading 155 passes.

Well, that’s not pretty. Let’s hope the Jets have better days ahead with the imminent return of Zach Wilson.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?