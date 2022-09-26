Jets to Sign Mike Remmers to Practice Squad

The Jets are signing veteran tackle Mike Remmers to their practice squad according to Tom Pelissero.

Veteran tackle Mike Remmers is signing to the #Jets practice squad and will be on their active roster in the next week or so once he's up to speed, per his agent @TesslerSports. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

This comes one day after starting left tackle George Fant left the Jets’ loss to Cincinnati with an injury. The Jets are now down three tackles adding Fant’s injury to those suffered by Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown.

Remmers has bounced around the league during his career. The Jets will be his ninth team. He spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup lineman who was frequently pressed into starting duty. Remmers started 12 regular season games the last two years for the Chiefs. He played every snap for Kansas City in the 2020 postseason, including their Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay where he was a key part of a poor day for the offensive line.

There aren’t many good options for the Jets at this point in time. Almost any effective player is signed. The Jets need help if Fant is to miss time. How quickly Remmers can get up to speed is unclear, but it doesn’t sound like he will be ready for Sunday. If Fant can’t go, the team might have to live with Conor McDermott starting.